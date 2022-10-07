Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,004,778. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

