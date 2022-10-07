YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the period. YETI makes up 1.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in YETI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in YETI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile



YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

