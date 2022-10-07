Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Down 24.3%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 24.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Yorkton Equity Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

About Yorkton Equity Group

(Get Rating)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental investment properties and commercial units in British Columbia and Alberta. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also

