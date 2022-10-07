Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.
Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2246 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.
