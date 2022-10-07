YUMMY Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,228.18 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One YUMMY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $1,228.18 and approximately $279.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY launched on April 30th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,657,987 tokens. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin. The official website for YUMMY is yummy-crypto.com. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUMMY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUMMY (YUMMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YUMMY has a current supply of 445,577,510,906 with 367,302,685,640 in circulation. The last known price of YUMMY is 0.00000274 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yummy-crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

