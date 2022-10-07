Zcash Achieves Market Cap of $838.86 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $838.86 million and approximately $65.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $54.37 or 0.00279504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00069848 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,428,050 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zcash (ZEC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZEC through the process of mining. Zcash has a current supply of 15,424,462.5. The last known price of Zcash is 55.37457089 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $34,910,236.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://z.cash/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

