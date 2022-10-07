Zeus Finance (ZEUS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Zeus Finance (ZEUS) traded down 91.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Zeus Finance has a market capitalization of $39.21 and approximately $41,460.00 worth of Zeus Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeus Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeus Finance has traded 91.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About Zeus Finance

Zeus Finance’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Zeus Finance’s total supply is 20,456,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Zeus Finance’s official Twitter account is @zeusfinanceorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeus Finance is zeusfinance.org. The official message board for Zeus Finance is medium.com/the-olympus-post.

Buying and Selling Zeus Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeus Finance (ZEUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Zeus Finance has a current supply of 20,456,743 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zeus Finance is 0.00003921 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeusfinance.org/.”

