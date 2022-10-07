Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.39. 106,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

