ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.14 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $226,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007350 BTC.

ZooKeeper Token Profile

ZooKeeper was first traded on April 15th, 2021. ZooKeeper’s total supply is 255,591,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,178 tokens. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @zooecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/zooecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZooKeeper’s official website is www.zoo.one. The official message board for ZooKeeper is blog.zoo.one.

ZooKeeper Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooKeeper (ZOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Wanchain platform. ZooKeeper has a current supply of 255,446,212.607483. The last known price of ZooKeeper is 0.01329036 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $148,640.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.Zoo.One.”

