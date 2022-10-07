Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $182.92 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.62.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

