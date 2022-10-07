Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $182.92 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

