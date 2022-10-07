Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.72. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 200,060 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Stories

