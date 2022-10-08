1,002 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VUSB opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $51.15.
