10,101 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 2,323,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.