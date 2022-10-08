13,343 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.4% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Shares of COP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,373,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

