16,368 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,091,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 418,228 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71.

