1,855 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. 2,083,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.63. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.