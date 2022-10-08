2,194 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.01. 4,417,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,963. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

