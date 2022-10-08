2,250 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27.

