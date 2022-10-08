27,019 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,122,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $88.57. 6,324,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.