2,916 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM opened at $84.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

