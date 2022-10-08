372,307 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 372,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,000. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 371,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,024. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

