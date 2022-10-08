3,850 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $64.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

