39,340 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,925,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,905 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,353,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043,421. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,457 shares of company stock worth $3,818,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

