489,522 Shares in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Bought by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 489,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF comprises about 5.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned 3.17% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $176,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $186,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 168,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,497. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

