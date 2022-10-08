53,182 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,541,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $167.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.06. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

