53,811 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 2.2% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 531,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $41.14.

