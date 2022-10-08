6,045 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $46.85 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

