66,880 Shares in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGRO stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,573 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $62.69.

