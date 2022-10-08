a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKA. Cowen cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners L P grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,173 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

