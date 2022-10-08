AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.78

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.61. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 259,032 shares traded.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

