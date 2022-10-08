AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $4,377,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.