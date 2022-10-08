Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Wedbush upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

