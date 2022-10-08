Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Wedbush upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

