ACCEL (ACCEL) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

ACCEL (ACCEL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. ACCEL has a market capitalization of $884,109.66 and approximately $808.00 worth of ACCEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACCEL has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACCEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.56 or 0.99999209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002161 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022294 BTC.

About ACCEL

ACCEL (ACCEL) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2022. ACCEL’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,614,090 tokens. The official message board for ACCEL is medium.com/accel-defi. ACCEL’s official website is www.acceldefi.com. The Reddit community for ACCEL is https://reddit.com/r/acceldefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ACCEL’s official Twitter account is @acceldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACCEL

According to CryptoCompare, “ACCEL (ACCEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ACCEL has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 188,934,416.29 in circulation. The last known price of ACCEL is 0.00105508 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,895.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.acceldefi.com/.”

