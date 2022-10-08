Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

Get Accolade alerts:

Insider Activity at Accolade

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 65.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 743.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 459,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 224,984 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.