Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $41.27.
In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
