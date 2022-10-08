Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Trading Down 7.3 %

Accolade stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

Insider Activity

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Accolade’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Accolade by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 743.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 459,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.