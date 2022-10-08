Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Accolade

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

