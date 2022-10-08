Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Accolade Price Performance
ACCD opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Accolade
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.