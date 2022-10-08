Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) vs. Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aclarion and Psychemedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Aclarion currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.87%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Psychemedics.

This table compares Aclarion and Psychemedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 114.71 -$4.95 million N/A N/A Psychemedics $24.91 million 1.42 -$670,000.00 ($0.21) -29.86

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion N/A N/A N/A Psychemedics -4.52% -9.32% -5.45%

Summary

Aclarion beats Psychemedics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl. Its testing results provide quantitative information that could indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that could show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

