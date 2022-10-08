ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 68,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor Stock Down 5.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

NYSE:FND traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

