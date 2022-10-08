ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in AerCap by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,316,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,040,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,171,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 10.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 247,114 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $47.19. 815,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,371. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AerCap’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

