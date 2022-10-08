Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.43.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,476,000 after buying an additional 139,898 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,045,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.