Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,120,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,547 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,363,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,653,000 after purchasing an additional 157,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 3,595,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

