Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $7.59 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned 1.60% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,114,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $19.72. 371,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,024. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.