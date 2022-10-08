Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after buying an additional 825,134 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.67. 1,635,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.67. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.86 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

