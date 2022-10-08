Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 294 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.7% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,296,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

