Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $9.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 163,786,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,925,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

