ADAPad Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $780,527.33 (ADAPAD)

ADAPad (ADAPAD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, ADAPad has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One ADAPad token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ADAPad has a total market capitalization of $780,527.33 and $12,918.00 worth of ADAPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ADAPad

ADAPad was first traded on September 8th, 2021. ADAPad’s total supply is 117,642,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,883,266 tokens. ADAPad’s official Twitter account is @adapadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAPad is adapad.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAPad (ADAPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ADAPad has a current supply of 117,642,373.1. The last known price of ADAPad is 0.01132288 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,240.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://adapad.io/.”

