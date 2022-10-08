adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

FRA ADS opened at €115.56 ($117.92) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €171.98. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

