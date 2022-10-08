Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 5.7% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

