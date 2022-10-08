Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,742,422. In related news, Director Andy Mah sold 51,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$566,166.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,578,638.03. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,213,564 shares in the company, valued at C$12,742,422. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,697.

AAV stock opened at C$10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.94 and a 1 year high of C$12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

