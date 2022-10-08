Advisor Resource Council Acquires 16,498 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 381,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

